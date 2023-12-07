Man dies in vacant house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was killed in a house fire on Fulton Avenue Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department was called to the house at Fulton Avenue and Petrel Street. Firefighters found the man inside. He was deceased.

The house was vacant and recently boarded up by the landlord. RFD believes that the house was being used by squatters.

At this point, it appears a fire started inside an apartment and the man tried to escape.

The Rochester Police Department/Rochester Fire Department Arson Task Force Unit is investigating if the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.