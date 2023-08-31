Man dies of traumatic injuries around Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man died after suffering traumatic injuries from “some sort of fall” on Genesee Street and Sawyer Street on Thursday morning.

First responders arrived just after 6 a.m. and found the man dead. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw a blue tarp. RPD is calling the death “suspicious and unattended.”

RPD is continuing to investigate the death and is asking anyone with information to call 911. This is a developing story.