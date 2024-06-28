Man due in court, accused of DWI in crash that killed Spencerport teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will arraign a man on Friday morning who’s accused of driving drunk and killing a teen who graduated from Spencerport High School.

A Monroe County Grand Jury indicted Alexander Hackett, 33, on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Investigators say Hackett had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 on June 2, the day he crashed into a car driven by 18-year-old Maria Eichas in Parma. The impact of the crash on Burritt Road sent Eichas’ car into a field and then a tree, leaving her dead at the scene. A passenger in her car was also injured.

Court documents say Hackett admitted to drinking at least four beers before driving. Hackett is due in court at 10 a.m.

Eichas was a singer in a band called Moxxie. A GoFundMe set up in her honor says she had a loving personality, a deep love for music, and brightened any room with her presence. Members of the Spencerport Central School District wore blue and gold shortly after her death in memory of the 2023 graduate.