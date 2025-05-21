Man due to be sentenced for beating girlfriend to death in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man found guilty of beating his girlfriend to death in front of her 9-year-old daughter in a Rochester home is expected to learn his fate on Wednesday.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Walter Balkum Jr. on first-degree manslaughter and other charges around 9:30 a.m. A jury found that Balkum killed Melikah Bruner, 43, in her home on Hazelwood Terrace last August. Her child called 911 and Bruner died before police got there. Days later, police arrested Balkum.

As News10NBC has reported, Bruner had an order of protection against Balkum, who was given an ankle monitor and a curfew after being accused of assaulting her. Five days before the deadly beating, a judge ruled that Balkum could remove his ankle monitor so he could have an easier time finding a job. That monitor didn’t have GPS tracking, but it could detect whether Balkum was home before his curfew.

Balkum faces up to 25 years in prison. If you or a loved one feels trapped in a domestic violence situation, you can call 911 or the Willow Domestic Violence hotline at 585-222-SAFE.

