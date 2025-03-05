Man due to be sentenced in kidnapping and sexual assault of Brighton teen

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Brighton girl, before driving her to a Bronx apartment, is scheduled to learn his fate on Wednesday.

Serdar Ozmen of New York City is due in Monroe County Court to be sentenced at 11 a.m. and faces up to life in prison. Police found the victim in the Bronx about 24 hours after her kidnapping on March 25 and after issuing an Amber Alert.

Investigators say the victim connected with Ozmen through social media. Ozmen convinced her to leave her house in the middle of the night and restrained her in his car. Brighton Police, New York State Police, and the New York City Police Department all helped to find the victim and reunite her with her family.

In February, Ozmen pleaded guilty to kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony and two counts of criminal sexual act.