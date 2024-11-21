Man due to be sentenced Thursday in deadly double shooting on Farragut Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man convicted of a double shooting on Farragut Street in February, which left one man dead and another injured, is due to be sentenced on Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say Kwame Acosta killed 27-year-old Davarcea Fort during an argument. When officers arrived at the scene, Fort was dead inside a home and another 27-year-old had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

A Monroe County Court judge is scheduled to sentence Acosta on murder, assault, and weapons charges. The case went to trial in September.