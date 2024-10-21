Man enters store on Hudson Avenue with long gun, sending people running

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for a suspect who entered a store with a long gun and got into a standoff with officers on Sunday night.

It happened on Hudson Avenue near Pulaski Street. An officer was on patrol around 7:45 p.m. when the officer spotted a man carrying a long gun entering a store. Several people ran from the store and into a neighboring store to get away.

Eventually, the suspect got away from the officer, leaving the long gun inside the store. No one was hurt and RPD is still working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Hudson Avenue was closed but has since reopened.