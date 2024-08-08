Man expected to be sentenced in deadly shooting of father of three

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a father of three a year ago is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Brandon Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Alec Rouse. Rouse’s family told News10NBC that he was killed after knocking on the wrong door around North Plymouth Avenue and Ambrose Street. It happened on Aug. 20, 2023. Rouse was a youth football coach

“My son is the most loved son, and man there could be,” said his mother, Kathy Rouse.

Hall faces 20 years in prison. He is due in court at 2 p.m.