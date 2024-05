GREECE, N.Y. — A 68-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash with a box truck in Greece on Dewey Avenue near Florida Avenue.

The crash left the motorcyclist trapped underneath the truck. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to officials on the scene.

