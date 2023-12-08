Man faces 25 to life for sexual assault of 10-year-old in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A man faces up to 25 years to life in prison in connection with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the town of Livonia.

John R. Litolff, 38, was convicted by a jury of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree sexual abuse, after a four-day jury trial in Livingston County Court.

The assault happened in January and February 2018, and the child and her family originally reported it to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office that May. According to the county District Attorney’s Office, an investigation was not conducted until earlier this year when the family again reached out to he Sheriff’s Office, which launched an investigation.

Litolff is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8, 2024.