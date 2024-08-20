Man faces assault charges after two people cut on East Main

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 54-year-old man from Rochester will face two counts of second-degree assault after police say he stabbed two people on East Main Street.

Rochester Police responded to East Main, near North Goodman Street, just before 4 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Two people — a 34-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man — were suffering from minor cuts to the upper body. They were treated at the scene and released.

The suspect ran off before police got to the scene, but police with the help of New York State Police found him and arrested him on Ellison Street without incident, police said.

Police said the suspect was arguing with “numerous others,” which led to a physical altercation.