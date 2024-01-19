Man faces attempted murder charges in shooting of East Rochester police officer

MONROE COUNTY — An arrest has been made in the attempted murder of an East Rochester Police officer.

Raymond Noel, 51, is accused of shooting Officer Brad Steve, whose bulletproof vest saved his life, investigators earlier said.

Steve and Officer Kyle Walsh were responding to a noise complaint Jan. 14 at a Garfield Street house. According to police, they found Noel standing in the driveway with what appeared to be a gun — and made his way to the apartment entrance, drawing his weapon despite warnings from both officers to show his hand and stay put. Steve fired, striking Noel once; and Noel fired back and hit Steve, police said. The officer was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital and released.

Noel was charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is bring held on $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond or $2 million partially secured bond.

Noel is to reappear in court Feb. 7 in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi.