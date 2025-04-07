Man faces charges after being accused of breaking into a gas station in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — A man from Irondequoit is facing charges as Greece Police say he smashed the door and attempted to rob a gas station in Greece Monday.

Officers said on Monday around 2 a.m., they responded to a burglary alarm at the Kwik Fill gas station in Greece. They said when they arrived, they found the front glass door was smashed and various merchandise was all over the floor.

After finding out the suspects vehicle and license plate number, Greece Police said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office they stopped the same vehicle on Chili Avenue right before the burglary.

Irondequoit Police was able to locate the vehicle, pulling it over and arresting 47-year-old Juan Merced, according to Greece Police.

Merced was charged with the following:

Burglary in the third-degree

Criminal mischief in the third-degree

Petit larceny

Merced was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned at Centralized Arraignment Part Court.