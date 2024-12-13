Man faces charges after break-in at coffee shop in Neighborhood of the Arts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after a break-in at a coffee shop in the Neighborhood of the Arts.

The break-in happened around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at Melo Coffee and Kitchen at the corner of University and Atlantic avenues. Rochester Police say the man smashed a front window to get inside and cut his hand.

Officers say the man took money from the counter and they found him in the bathroom. The shop was closed when the break-in happened but employees were still finishing up their work. No one else was hurt and the money was recovered. The man is charged with burglary, petit larceny, and criminal mischief.