Man faces charges after break-in at Lyell Avenue business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 40, is facing charges after Rochester Police say he broke into Wu’s Discount store on Lyell Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the business around 4:15 a.m. after getting a 911 call about a possible burglary in progress. Officers say they saw a person running from the business once they arrived.

According to RPD, officers chased down the person, caught him, and determined he stole items. The man is charged with burglary and grand larceny.

An hour before the burglary, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Lake Hots restaurant on Lake Avenue, just under two miles away. RPD found the door broken, shattered glass on the ground, but didn’t find anyone inside. RPD is investigating whether the damage to Lake Hots is related to the burglary on Lyell Avenue.

Damage to Lake Hots (Photo: WHEC)