MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after a crash that killed a 70-year-old man in November.

Nicolas Findley-Wolff is accused of driving the Jeep that hit a Honda head-on on Scottsville Road in Wheatland.

The driver of the Jeep, Ken Soderlund from Scottsville, died at the hospital.

Findley-Wolff is charged with criminally negligent homicide.