Man faces charges after police find loaded handgun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 19-year-old faces charges after Rochester police discovered a loaded handgun Thursday.

Police say just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Carter Street, three people approached officers during a traffic stop. As they walked away, officers spotted a discarded loaded gun.

As the officers tried to secure the people, they say they all ran into a home on Bernard Street and eventually voluntarily left the home and were taken into custody without incident.

Police say investigations led to the 19-year-old being charged and that there was no injuries involved.

