Man faces drug and gun charges after search of Wayne County home

SODUS, N.Y. — A Wayne County man is in jail, after State Police searched his home in Socus.

Anthony Cromartie, 54, was arrested after the search at 5844 South Geneva Road on Tuesday. He is facing drug and gun charges.

Troopers with the Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team seized crack cocaine, fentanyl pills, packaging materials and more than $1,300 in cash. they also recovered two rifles and a shotgun at the home.

Cromartie is in the Wayne County Jail.