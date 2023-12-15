Man faces federal charges in Henrietta kidnapping case

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of kidnapping a woman from a hotel in Henrietta is now facing federal charges.

Cordell Brooks will be in federal court at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Brooks, 27, is now charged with sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

He was seen on security video in July with 27-year-old Shuntiayana Sims, dragging a woman out of the hotel as she fought to escape.

Both were previously charged with kidnapping, sex trafficking, assault, and promoting prostitution.