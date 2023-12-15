Man faces federal charges in Henrietta kidnapping case
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of kidnapping a woman from a hotel in Henrietta is now facing federal charges.
Cordell Brooks will be in federal court at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Brooks, 27, is now charged with sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
He was seen on security video in July with 27-year-old Shuntiayana Sims, dragging a woman out of the hotel as she fought to escape.
Both were previously charged with kidnapping, sex trafficking, assault, and promoting prostitution.