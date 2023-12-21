Man faces gun charge after shooting himself while driving

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Pittsford resident faces a gun charge after shooting himself in the leg while driving, according to Greece and Rochester police.

Detectives responding to the report of a shooting on Lake Avenue learned that Abobakar Wali, 25, was driving around parts of Greece and Rochester, making random 911 calls — and shot himself in the leg, according to police. Wali was treated for his wound at an area hospital.

Detectives executed a search warrant and recovered the gun. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. After arraignment, he was remanded to the Monroe County Jail.