Man faces gun charge in shooting death at Popeye’s in Irondequoit; police say he was defending self

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A man has been arrested on a gun charge in connection with the killing of a Rochester man inside a Popeye’s restaurant in Irondequoit. Police say he was justified in defending himself but used an illegal weapon.

Jose B. Laureano-Serrano, 33, of Radio Street, Rochester, was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the Irondequoit Police Department.

Police say Laureano-Serrano was not the primary aggressor in the argument that came before the shooting that led to the death of Jose Centeno Torres, 30, of Rochester, based on eyewitness accounts and analysis of video obtained at the scene. While justified in defending himself, Laureano-Serrano’s handgun was not legally possessed, police say, and he was been charged with criminal possession of a firearm. He was arraigned in front of Judge Whitman DeVoe and remanded to the Monroe County Jail.

Irondequoit Police responded to the Popeye’s at 1000 East Ridge Road at about 7:02 p.m. Dec. 1, 2023, where they found Torres with several gunshot wound. First aid was rendered until Irondequoit Ambulance arrived and took Torres to Rochester General Hospital, where he died.