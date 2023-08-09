Man faces gun, vehicle charges after two-county pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y., — A Wayne County man was in custody Tuesday night after a multi-county police pursuit of what is believed to be a stolen vehicle.

Jacob D. Gonyeau, 25, of Wolcott, was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment after being caught by state troopers after crashing the vehicle in the town of Ontario and fleeing on foot.

According to the New York State Police, the Cayuga County Emergency Dispatch Center received information about the unauthorized use of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with a handgun inside at about 6:20 p.m., and alerted area police agencies.

At about 7:35 p.m., Rochester police tried to stop the vehicle. They ended up pursuing Gonyeau onto Route 104, assisted by state troopers out of Rochester, according to troopers. Police lost sight of the Suburban on Lake Road in Webster near the Wayne County line, but troopers out of Williamson located it before it crashed on Furnace and Lake roads in the town of Ontario in Wayne county, according to troopers. They say Gonyeau ran off and was taken into custody a short time later without incident. He was not injured.

Gonyeau was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and several traffic infractions.