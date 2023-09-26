Man faces vehicular manslaughter charge in fatal Yates County crash

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A Dundee man has been indicted on a vehicular manslaughter charge connected to a crash July 3 in Barrington, which claimed the life of a Dundee teenager.

Dakota A. O’Shaughnessy, 21, was arraigned Sept. 22 by a Yates County grand jury on second-degree manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by drugs. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, O’Shaughnessy was driving south on State Route 14A while impaired by drugs, resulting in a collision that claimed the teen’s life.

O’Shaughnessy has been remanded to the Yates County Jail in lieu of bail