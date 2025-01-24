Man facing charges after deadly motorcycle crash in Newark

MARION, N.Y. — A Marion man is facing felony charges months after a deadly motorcycle crash in Wayne County.

Newark Police say 37-year-old Justin Kroche turned himself in to the police department on Thursday. Investigators say he was trying to pass cars by driving on the sidewalk when he crashed, throwing 36-year-old Kelley Smith off the bike. She died of her injuries.

Investigators say Kroche was impaired by drugs during the crash on Nov. 7. They say he drove on the sidewalk to get around cars stopped on West Union Street in Newark, waiting for a car to take a left turn.

Kroche is charged with manslaughter, driving a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations.