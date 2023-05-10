Man facing charges after hitting girl with a car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Canandaigua man is facing charges after deputies say he hit a girl with his car.

It happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 444 in East Bloomfield.

Deputies just released the details.

Investigators say 39-year-old Michael DeFrancesco was driving while impaired by a drug when he crossed over the white fog line and hit the girl walking along 444.

The girl was flown to Strong Hospital by mercy flight. She’s expected to survive.

DeFrancesco is facing several charges including vehicular assault and DWI.