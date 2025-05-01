Man facing charges after police say he raped a teen in a village park

ALBION, N.Y. – Albion Police say a 21-year-old male has been arrested after being accused of forcibly raping a 15-year-old inside St. Joseph’s Park on South Clinton Street in the Village of Albion.

Police said on April 28, they got a report from the 15-year-old victim that on April 25 at around 9 p.m., they reported they were forcibly raped by a male, later identified as Allan Bieber, inside the park.

As a result of an investigation, police say they were able to arrest Bieber and charged him with the following:

Rape in the first and third degrees.

Sex abuse in the first degree.

Sexual misconduct.

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Bieber was remanded to the Orleans County Jail for arraignment at CAP court. Police are asking if anyone has any further information regarding this suspect or anything similar, contact them at (585)-589-5627.