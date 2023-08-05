Man fatally stabbed after attacking a man in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State Troopers are investigating a homicide in Victor Saturday morning.

Officials say Troopers responded to Cunningham Drive in Victor after reports of two people fighting in the road. Troopers found two injured men at the scene, one of them stabbed to death.

Through investigation officials learned that 26-year-old Adam C. Record of Manchester arrived at the Cunningham Drive residence of a 20-year-old man.

Officials say that without warning, Record attacked the man as he exited his vehicle. Record suffered multiple stab wounds and died on scene.

The 20-year-old man suffered a broken ankle and soft tissue injuries. He was brought to the hospital for additional medical attention.

Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. The investigation is on-going at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.