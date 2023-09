ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man in his 20’s was shot on Schwartz Street just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A private car dropped the victim off at the firehouse on Genesee Street. Investigators say he was shot less than a mile away on Schwartz Street. He was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information should call 911.