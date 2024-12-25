Man fighting for his life after Christmas morning shooting on Dayton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 51-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting on the city’s northeast side on Christmas morning.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on Dayton Street off Hudson Avenue. Rochester Police arrived after getting a ShotSpotter alert and started first aid on the victim. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital where he’s being treated for life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody but officers did stop a vehicle on Joseph Avenue as part of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.