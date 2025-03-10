Man fighting for his life after shooting during unsanctioned party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting during what Rochester Police are calling an unsanctioned party on Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Cumberland Street near the Inner Loop just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw multiple people running from the building. RPD had to use pepper spray to break up the crowd and search for the gunshot victim, a 34-year-old man.

An ambulance rushed the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.