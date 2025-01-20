Man fighting for his life after stabbing on Green Knolls Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing on Green Knolls Drive, a neighborhood off Westfall Road, on Sunday night.

Rochester Police were called just after 9:10 p.m. and found a 49-year-old man lying on the road with at least one upper-body stab wound. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he’s being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained one person while investigating the stabbing but haven’t made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.