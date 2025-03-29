Man fighting for his life after stabbing; police searching for assailant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 52-year-old man is fighting for his life while police are searching for his assailant.

Rochester Police responded to the area of Cottage and Elba streets Saturday afternoon for a possible stabbing. The victim was found in the street, and people at the scene began helping him until the ambulance arrived. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries to his upper body, and he is currently listed in life-threatening condition.

If anyone has any information or video, police ask them to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.