Man fighting for life after being hit by SUV in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by an SUV Saturday in the town of Penfield.

The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Whalen Road and Five Mile Line Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was heading south on Five Mile Line Road and was turning left onto Whalen Road. The man was crossing Whalen Road on foot at the time and was hit by the SUV. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.