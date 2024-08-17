Man fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in alleged DWI crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an alleged drunk driver Friday night.

Rochester Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Driving Park Avenue. Officers say a car left the road and hit a 36-year-old man and a Driving Park Avenue storefront. The pedestrian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Rochester, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police are continuing to investigate.