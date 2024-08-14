Man fighting for life after being hit, dragged by car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a person was hit by a car and seriously injured near the Hudson Avenue exit of Route 104 at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found a 37-year-old homeless man on his bike, pinned under the car, when they got there. Officers and Rochester firefighters lifted the car off the man.

The driver, a 74-year-old woman who was headed south on Hudson Avenue and trying to turn west onto Route 104, hit the man, who was pulled under the vehicle and dragged a short distance. He is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.