ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Canandaigua man is charged with trespassing after police say he followed a student into a dorm on the Roberts Wesleyan University Campus.

Police say Giovanni Serrano took off in his SUV on Wednesday after being approached by campus security, but he didn’t get far. The 35-year-old was pulled over on Howard Road in Gates. He was arrested by Ogden police and released on an appearance ticket.