Man found dead on porch after being shot behind school on Seward Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was found dead on a porch after he was shot behind a school on the city’s southeast side.

Rochester Police say that, around 4 p.m. on Monday, the man was shot in the back parking lot of the Charles Lunsford School No. 19 on Seward Street. Officers say he then ran to the porch of a vacant house on Flint Street.

Two hours later, a person walking by saw him and called 911. When police arrived, they found him dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

RPD is searching for whoever is responsible and is asking anyone with information to call 911. Police do not think he was connected to the school or its rec center.