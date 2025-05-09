Man found guilty firing bullets into Greece home, seriously injuring two

GREECE, N.Y. — A man has been convicted of firing bullets into a home on Britton Road in Greece a year ago, seriously injuring a man and a woman.

Greece Police said the woman lost her unborn baby following the shooting on May 1, 2024. Both victims initially had life-threatening injuries but survived after being hospitalized.

A jury found Eliezar Ortiz Jr. guilty of three counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the shooting started with a group of teens fighting in the neighborhood. The woman, 35, was shot multiple times in the upper body and the man, 38, was shot once. News10NBC spoke with neighbors who heard the gunshots and shared their reaction.