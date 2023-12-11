Man found guilty in 2021 murder; Victim found in parking lot at Norton, N. Clinton

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Whitney Morris, 33, was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the death of a 51-year-old man in Rochester in 2021.

Morris, a registered sex offender, was charged in the death of Christopher Porchea, who was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body in a parking lot at Norton Street and North Clinton Avenue. Porchea was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died three days later.

Morris, convicted by a jury Monday, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 16, 2024, before Monroe County Judge Douglas Randall.

The Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Crime Analysis Center and the New York State Division of Parole investigated.

“Christopher Porchea was walking our city streets, unaware that the defendant had been stalking him,” said First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles, who prosecuted the case. “Their meeting was not a chance encounter, rather it was a calculated attack that left Mr. Porchea fighting for his life.”