ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A four-time convicted felon will spend a long time behind bars for a deadly shooting.

Rakeem Lane, 33, was sentenced to 30 years to life by a New York state Supreme Court judge. Lane was found guilty of murder in the shooting of Javon Simpson on Chili Avenue last year.

The jury also convicted Lane of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon because the gun he used to kill Simpson wasn’t legally owned.