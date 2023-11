ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of killing a stranger with whom he got into an argument was convicted by a jury Wednesday.

Prosecutors called the murder of Desmin Diggs senseless, violent, and unprovoked. The 42-year-old was found shot to death on East Ridge Road near Tangie’s Kitchen on March 21, 2022.

Shawn Appleberry, 48, is going to prison on murder and gun charges. He will be sentenced Dec. 18.