Man found guilty of murder for homicide in gas station on North Street in July of 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A jury in Monroe County has convicted a 46-year-old man of murder in the second-degree for killing Christopher Austin at a gas station in July of 2024.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on July 26, 2024, Rochester Police found 38-year-old Austin dead with a stab wound inside the store.

An investigation by Rochester Police revealed Herbert Montgomery initiated a verbal and physical altercation with Austin which immediately escalated and resulted in Montgomery stabbing Austin in the neck, leading to his death.

According to police, Montgomery fled after stabbing Austin, but police found him within twelve hours and arrested him for murder. At the time of his arrest, Montgomery was already a twice-convicted felony offender and was also on federal probation.

Montgomery will be sentenced on May 7 in Monroe County Court.