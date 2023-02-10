Man found guilty of murder on Chili Avenue in April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Javon Sampson, who was shot in the head on Chili Avenue in Rochester last April.

Rakeem Lane, 33, was convicted of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He will be sentenced on March 15.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office said that evidence, including video, showed that Lane shot Sampson, who died nine days after nine days of hospitalization.

“Rakeem Lane used his illegal weapon to shoot and kill Javon Sampson outside in a busy area,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Rakeem Lane’s violent history proves that he is an ongoing danger to our community and is best served in the New York State Department of Corrections. Today’s conviction is a much-needed resolution for the murder of Javon Sampson.”