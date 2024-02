GENESEO, N.Y. — A jury has convicted a Rochester man of sexually abusing two children in Geneseo.

The Livingston County district attorney says Jerry Merrill sexually assaulted and raped the children between 2009 and 2014.

The jury found the 64-year-old guilty of predatory sexual assault of a child. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on March 28.