MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A jury has found a Rochester man guilty of shooting a woman in the face in July 2023 on Lake Avenue in Rochester.

Shaquille Turner, 31, was found guilty of first-degree assault as well as gun and drug charges.

The 48-year-old woman had serious injuries but survived the shooting, which the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says was a targeted assault.

Turner will be sentenced next month.