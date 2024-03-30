Man found injured on Champlain Street; police looking for information

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating hos a man found on Champlain Street on Saturday afternoon came to receive several injuries to his upper body.

Rochester Police Officers responded to Champlain Street, between Reynolds Street and Jefferson Avenue, for the report of a male down. They found an adult male with several injuries; he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

The circumstances which led to these injuries are unknown, and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.