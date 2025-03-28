Man found not guilty of manslaughter in death of 2-year-old

GENEVA, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man has been found not guilty of manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old boy who died from severe internal injuries to his torso and abdominal area in September.

Jarrid Mix was arrested in March of 2023 after an investigation by Geneva Police and Ontario County Child Protective Services, which led them to Mix.

Police said Mix was dating the mother of the child and the boy sustained his injuries under Mix’s care. Mix was charged with two accounts of manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of someone under the age of 11.

This case was heard before Ontario County Judge Kristina Karle’s court.

Ontario County Public Defender Mollie Dapolito represented Mix and said the verdict speaks volumes to his “undeniable innocence,” and that he is grateful the jury was attentive and took care to his case and is ready to rebuild his life.