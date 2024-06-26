Man found shot on Clifford Avenue in city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 52-year-old man was found shot Tuesday night on Clifford Avenue. Rochester Police say his wounds are serious but not life-threatening.

Officers responded to Clifford Avenue, near Remington Street, for the report of a person shot. They found the man with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to receive treament.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.