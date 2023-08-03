Man found shot on Greeley Street, is expected to live

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man who was found shot on Greeley Street today is expected to live after surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rochester police responded to the report of a shooting on Greeley Street at about 3:33 p.m. They were directed to 21-year-old man from Rochester with at least one gunshot to his upper body. He was taken to Strong for emergency surgery. His injuries have now been deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said there is no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing, so anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The area of Greeley Street, in the 100 block, has been opened up for traffic.