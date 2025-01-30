Man found shot to death in truck that crashed on city’s southwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday night after responding to a crash.

Investigators say the man in his 40s was shot in the upper body while driving his truck on Coulton Place off South Plymouth Avenue. He crashed into a parked car further down the street. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw dozens of officers in that area.

RPD officers and firefighters got calls for the crash around 10:45 p.m. and found the truck’s rear wheels on fire. The only person inside the car was dead in the driver’s seat.

RPD’s Homicide Unit is trying to get more information about what led up to the shooting. RPD is asking anyone with information or video to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.